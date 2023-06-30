A Nigerian man has expressed his pain on the popular app, TikTok, after employing the services of an apprentice

The young man said his generator got spoilt and he unknowingly asked a learner to work on the generator

Unfortunately, after loosening the parts of the generator, the young boy got confused about what to do next

A Nigerian apprentice regretted his action shortly after embarking on a mission to fix a spoilt generator.

A TikTok user with the handle as @Dababy_Empire shared a video of the young boy sitting and bending his head, clueless about what next to do after loosening the parts of the generator.

Man in shambles after calling apprentice to repair his generator

Dababy said the apprentice loosened all the parts of his generator and couldn’t couple it back afterwards.

The young boy who has only been an apprentice for one week sat in one corner in tears as he regretted his action.

“Apprentice for just 1 week don show me shege", the owner of the generator lamented in the video.

Reactions as man hires apprentice to work on his generator

@Precious commented:

“Give him time.”

@FAVOUR reacted:

“Chai sorry o.”

@classic bae said:

”Carry go troway.”

@jummatu reacted:

"Some of these people won't even tell u they can't do work until they spoil your property."

