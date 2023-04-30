A young Nigerian youth has been nabbed by the operatives of the Anambra state police command

The 26-year-old corps member was arrested by the police for hacking bank accounts and fraudulently transferred forty-seven million Naira (N47,000,000) to his 14 different bank accounts"

The young man was nabbed by the INTERPOL operatives when he was trying to flee from Nigeria to Benin Republic

The Anambra state police command has said it arrested a 26-year-old corps member for "fraudulently transferring a total sum of forty-seven million Naira (N47,000,000) to his 14 different bank accounts."

In a press conference on Saturday, April 29, the state's Police Commissioner, Mr. Echeng Echeng, said that Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, a youth corp member serving in the police command, was arrested by INTERPOL operatives when he was trying to flee the country to the Benin Republic.

Police arrest corps member engaging in hacking bank accounts

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that the command, on 20th February, 2023, declared Emeh Nnamdi wanted on allegations of unlawful possession of firearms, money laundering, and defamation of character, fraud and impersonation.

The CP said that the suspect hacked into one Mr Chibuike Martins Ekwueme's accounts, and fraudulently transferred a total sum of N47,000,000 to his personal bank accounts; adding that the suspect is currently in the custody of the state's police command.

He also informed that on Thursday, April 27, the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Aguata, while on stop and search duty at Afor Nnobi road in Idemili South local government area of the state, intercepted 2 vehicles: 1 unmarked brown Lexus jeep, and a black Prado Jeep with Reg No. GWA 696 CM, Abuja. He said the occupants of the vehicle, who refused to stop when police flag them down, started shooting sporadically to escape police screening.

How three gang members of IPOB were arrested, police open up

The operatives engaged the armed men in a gun battle, and arrested three of the gang members suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), an arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He gave names of the suspects to include Hyicent Ujwuika (45), Sunday Samuel Akpan (31); and Chinonso Offor aka Wolf (24).

The operatives, according to the CP, recovered 3 AK47 rifles, cell phones, 2 bulletproof vests, 2 walking talkies, 1 police uniform (camouflage), 2 AK47 magazines, 120 live ammunition, 1 police belt, 1 hand glove, a pair of police boots, 2 police caps, 1 military t-shirt and 1 blue police uniform.

He added that the suspects, now in custody, confessed to being members of the ESN/ IPOB groups, and further mentioned the various camps and hideouts where they operate.

The police boss assured that the command under his watch would continue to evolve strategies that involve improving operational positioning and engaging with community leaders, youth groups, and other stakeholders for an inclusive community safety base; adding that the command would continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

