A mysterious fire has completely destroyed the Lagos home of the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero

Reports indicate that the entire building was consumed by the inferno, leaving nothing behind

Ajaero, who assumed office as NLC leader in February 2023, was said to be out of Nigeria when the fire incident happened

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos home of the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has been gutted by fire.

The entire building according to a report by Vanguard newspaper on Tuesday, June 27, was razed to the ground.

The mystery fire which reportedly started from the roof was preceded by some strange noise that family members present initially took for grazing domestic animals.

However, minutes after, the building exploded in a ball of fire as members scampered to safety with what they had on their backs.

It was gathered that not even the prompt response of members of the community and fire brigade could salvage the situation.

Ajaero reacts to fire incident

At the time of the fire incident, Ajaero was said to be away in Geneva, Switzerland.

When pressed for comment, he said he gave glory to God that no life was lost.

On whether he felt it was a hit job, he said his assignment as president of the NLC comes with a lot of risks, but refused to be drawn into who may be after him.

