Cross River, Calabar - Alhaji Isiaka Mohammed, the chairman of livestock sellers in Calabar, Cross River State, has recounted his ordeals of transporting livestock from northern Nigeria to the south-south region.

Mohammed said he budgets at least N1 million to settle law enforcement at the various checkpoints mounted on the highway while transporting his livestock.

Isiaka Mohammed revealed that cattle sellers pay as high as N30,000 before they are allowed to pass through a checkpoint with their cattle. Photo Credit: MARCO LONGARI/AFP

As reported by Daily Trust, Mohammed lamented about his ordeals while reacting to the hike in the price of livestock in the ongoing Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He noted that the reason for the hike in the price of livestock is not due to the increase in fuel price; instead, it is due to the frequent extortion they face while transporting this livestock from the north to the south.

He said:

“Moving from the North to the South, there are so many checkpoints and for some of them, you have to pay as high as N30,000 before you are allowed to pass through.

“When you spend such amount of money on extortion alone, it will affect the price of the rams. You have all the security agencies on the roads at so many different spots, veterinary agents, and even so, many state-owned groups that you don’t understand.

“With that amount, you will settle and settle until you get to Calabar; so, for this year, the price of ram of average size that I sold for N120,000 last year is sold for N150,000; there is an addition of N20,000 to N30,000 on each of the rams.”

He further noted that patronage has been low due to the increase in fuel prices, but they have no choice but to remain in business because of their expenses in transporting the livestock.

Mohammed urged the federal government to intervene and help curb the incessant extortion they faced on the highway.

Source: Legit.ng