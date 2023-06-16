O peratives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested a 19-year-old man, Nafiu Sulaiman, for kidnapping himself

Sulaiman, who was arrested during the investigation said he organised to kidnap himself because he needs to buy clothes

The teenager, however, disclosed that the money he got as ransom was stolen from where he buried it

Kano state - A 19-year-old man, Nafiu Sulaiman, has been arrested by the police for single-handedly “kidnapping himself” and collecting N365,000 ransom from his uncle in Kano state.

According to Daily Trust, Sulaiman works under his uncle in a cement shop in Garindau village in Warawa LGA of the state.

Teenager arrested for faking own kidnap in Kano state. Photo Credit: CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel/ Kano State Police Command

Source: Facebook

The state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammad Usaini Gumel, who confirmed Sulaiman’s arrest, said the teenager was arrested in the course of the investigation.

Gumel explained that the suspect confessed to have kidnapped himself to extort money from his uncle.

Speaking after his arrest, the teenager confessed that organised his own kidnap and stayed in an uncompleted building for some days.

He added that he kidnapped himself to get money to buy clothes and other things and the ransom money was stolen from him.

“I planned everything. I used another line to call my boss, who is also my uncle. I demanded a ransom and asked them to drop it somewhere. I stayed there all these long, and when I needed food, I came out to buy and go back.

“But I didn’t use even one per cent of the money. I spent only N20,000 and buried the money somewhere. When I got there I found the money was stolen.”

