Abdu Ibrahim, the first neurosurgery professor in Bauchi state, has died after a protracted illness

Professor Ibrahim passed away on Thursday, June 29, at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, mourned the deceased in a statement released by one of his aides

Bauchi, Bauchi state - A renowned psychiatrist, Professor Abdu Ibrahim, is dead.

According to Punch, Prof. Ibrahim passed away at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi state, northeast Nigeria.

Bauchi's first Professor of Neurosurgery died on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Source: Facebook

Governor Mohammed mourns Abdu Ibrahim, Bauchi's first neurosurgery professor

Prof. Ibrahim breathed his last on Thursday, June 29, following a lengthy illness.

The deceased is notable for being the first neurosurgery professor in Bauchi state.

Reacting to his demise, the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, described Prof’s Ibrahim exit as a “monumental loss” not only to his immediate family but to Bauchi state and the country in general.

The governor’s thoughts were conveyed in a statement released on Friday, June 30, by Mukhtar Gidado, his special adviser on media and publicity.

The Bauchi government’s statement reads in part:

“Governor Bala Mohammed, on behalf of his family, the government and the good people of Bauchi State, expresses his deep condolences to members of his immediate family, friends, colleagues, associates and the entire people of Bauchi State.

“He prayed that Allah would bless him with Aljanna firdaus and grant his family and the entire citizens of Bauchi State the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Netizens react to Prof. Abdu Ibrahim's death

Following the sad news, some Twitter users sent their prayers to the late Prof. Ibrahim and said some nice words about him.

@realniceking wrote on Twitter:

"May his soul rest in jannatul firdaus"

@usman38005860 said:

"Allah jiqansa da rahama."

@abuja_house wrote:

"Thank you for your invaluable contributions towards science and humanity! May his soul rest in Peace."

@shasiibrahim wrote:

"May Allah forgives him of his shortcomings and makes Aljannat firdause his final abode....amin."

