There is a crisis rocking the Muslim community Yolan Bayara area over the allocation of 470 hectares of land to the Christian community for the purpose of a Christian cemetery.

Daily Trust reports that the Muslim community while claiming the land filed a petition against the action by the Bauchi state government on the matter.

The Bauchi government has promised to look into the crisis rocking the Muslim and Christain communities in the state. Photo: Bala Mohammed

The petition was dated January 10 and addressed to the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, through the secretary to the state government.

In the petition signed by Sani Sarki Yakubu and six others and copied to all heads of security agencies in Bauchi, the Emir of Bauchi, chairman, Jamatu Nasiril Islam, Bauchi State, and chairman, JIBIWIS, Bauchi State, demanded urgent intervention of the governor.

According to them, the governor's intervention will avert the occurrence of a communal clash.

Also reacting to the petition, Governor Mohammed's spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado, said the state government was yet to formally give out the land to the Christian community.

Gidado said the Bauchi state government is still studying the process of the allocation of the said property.

His words:

“Government is still studying the processes.”

