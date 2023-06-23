President Bola Tinubu has been urged to avoid appointing another banker as governor of the CBN after the suspension of Godwin Emefiele

President Bola Tinubu has been advised to stop the culture of appointing bankers as governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a long-standing practice in the apex bank.

Deji Adeyanju, a Nigerian activist, on Friday, June 23, gave the advice in a Twitter post while responding to the suggestion that Adesola Adeduntan, the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Bank Nigeria should take over the position of the CBN governor.

Why Tinubu should appoint economist as CBN Governor

Adeyanju suggested that Nigeria should try appointing an economist with integrity and immense work experience with international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that the bankers are mere marketers who know nothing about the economy.

The suggestion is coming barely two weeks that Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the CBN, was suspended by President Bola Tinubu over allegations of abuse of office and funding of terrorism.

President Tinubu's suspension of Emefiele came barely a week after he took the oath of office and the suspended CBN governor was immediately arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) for questioning on corruption and funding of terrorism-related accusations.

Since Emefiele's suspension, there has been speculation and expectations on who will the President appoint to take over the affairs of things at the apex bank before a tweep suggested that Adeduntan should succeed him.

But Adeyanju replied:

"FG must stop appointing bankers as CBN Gov. They know nothing about the economy. These are just mere marketers. An economist of repute with experience of working with world financial institutions and organs like IMF, World Bank etc should be the next CBN Gov."

