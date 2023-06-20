Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, is now trending on social media over his comment about Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi

In a video that made the rounds, the comedian taunted Obi about how his court case against Tinubu will take 8 years

The viral video caused a big buzz on social media and it raised mixed reactions from some netizens

Popular Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, is in the news after he taunted Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate during the recently held 2023 election.

Akpororo made headlines after a video went viral online of the comedian sharing his thoughts about Peter Obi and his case against Tinubu at the presidential election tribunal.

In the video, the comedian appeared to joke about the situation and said that Peter Obi will be battling the matter in court for eight years.

Video trends as comedian Akpororo taunts Peter Obi over presidential court case. Photos: @akpororo, @petergregoryobi

He said:

“Peter Obi dey for court abi? E say e dey go court. That court na eight years.”

See the video below:

Nigerians blast Akpororo for saying Peter Obi will be in court for eight years

As expected, the video of Akpororo taunting Peter Obi over his court case made the rounds on social media and it drew mixed feelings from netizens.

While some of them found it funny, others used it as an opportunity to blast the musician. Read some of their comments below:

dafunkydaniel:

“This guy his career is blinking is talking nonsense....He should go and learn comedy from snr man Basket and Sabinus .”

maradona_jay:

“Even Obi himself knows this . If Atiku a formal Vice President that has been contesting since 1993 can’t challenge Tinubu despite the fact that he’s an Hausa man then who be OBI??”

obi_igboanugo:

“UnIntelligent Comedian like you. If you are intelligent you should know that election petitions last only for 180 days. (6 months).”

Reallarrysucceed:

“Mumu wan trend people don forget say he exist self. Only celebrity living inside okoko village.”

lilcolos's profile picture:

“I know we Obidents won’t like this but it’s the sad truth .”

doncruxoe:

“Somebody went to court to expose lapses and the fraud in the system you are making fun of it. Na why I give up for the country make every face e problem las las my my food dy your table I go collect still oppress you join .”

jerrysmightvibes:

“I been get small respect for this guy.”

chefnshopper:

“How is this funny please? Why make mockery of another man’s paįn or situation? ‍♀️”

gracee_joe:

“He has nothing to loose, man’s wealthy and comfortable enough and his generation will not know poverty can't say the same for Mr. Akporowrow.”

ivapaisly:

“Dry jokes. Person wey his career don dye since. Looking for revalidation of his dead career. I never liked the guy from day one. Always shouting on the stage like mad man.”

