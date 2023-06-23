A student of the University of Calabar has announced his decision to break a Guinness World Record

The young man is aiming to break a record for the longest writing hours which will last for about seven days

During the writing spree, he would not be allowed to make use of his phone until the mission is completed

Daniel Aiguokhian, a student at the University of Calabar, is getting set to perform a record-breaking feat to secure world recognition.

The determined student is attempting to write for the longest number of hours in history to break a Guinness World Record.

UNICAL student set to write for seven days Photo credit: Calabar Gist/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This attempt would involve Aiguokhian writing for seven days and 20 hours, with only seven hours of rest time and 10 minutes for himself each day.

During this time, Aiguokhian will write and produce two books each day, one on fiction and the other on non-fiction.

He would also not use his voice to write, but instead will use his hands and paper. His phone will be kept far away from him, with a team of people handling all his social media accounts.

The writing marathon will take place for over a total of 168 hours, with Aiguokhian only having 30 minutes of break time for every hour of writing.

The event will be live-streamed on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

Through his dedication and support from the community, Aiguokhian hopes to achieve this remarkable feat and set a new Guinness World Record.

Massive reactions trail post of UNICAL student announcing 7-day write-a-thon

Mc Sammv-b said:

“Guinness world record should give All Nigerians award for surviving former President

Buhari government.

No challenge pass that one.”

Capable Ofemtv reacted:

“We are all world record breakers, na just dey we no do Livestream.”

Agboola Ayomide reacted:

“As long as Nigerians have discovered the Guinness record book, they will tear the book, very very soon.”

Thia Kachi Akandu said:

“Hilda Bacci did her own people in Lagos enjoyed the free food, dammy cooked her people enjoyed now e don reach Calabar unical to be precise wey I for follow eat free food e come be WRITE-A-THON. HOW this one want take benefit malabites and malabresses bikonu?”

Celia Adinya said:

“He wants to write all the shege unical is showing him.”

See the post below:

