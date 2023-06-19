FCT, Abuja - On Monday, June 19, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja as the chief of army staff (COAS).

Lagbaja is considered among the finest generals in the Nigerian Army, a report by PM News in March 2023 said.

Major-General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja is Nigeria's new Chief of Army Staff. Photo credit: NTA Network News, Austin Isikhuemen

Profile of General Taoreed Lagbaja

Major-General Lagbaja is a Yoruba name that depicts the anonymity of a person.

President Tinubu also approved several other military appointments, Channels Television reported.

Lagbaja takes over from Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the former COAS.

Yahaya had replaced Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, who died in an air crash alongside 10 other officers and personnel of the army, in May 2021.

Who is Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja?

Until his latest appointment, Lagbaja was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna. As the GOC of Division 1, General Lagbaja led troops in the battle against deadly bandits and terrorists in Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi, and other North West states. Lagbaja also served as Chief of Operation, Army Headquarters, Abuja. The new COAS is from Ilobu, a town which is the administrative headquarters of Irepodun local government area of Osun state, Southwest Nigeria. Until Monday night’s appointment of Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff, the last time the post was occupied by a Southwesterner was in 1979 for just six months — by General Ipoola Alani Akinrinade. Meaning, he is the first COAS of southwest extraction in 43 years. Lagbaja is the 23rd chief of army staff of Nigeria.

What is the role of the Chief of Army Staff?

In the chain of command, the Chief of Army Staff reports to the Chief of Defence Staff, who in turn, reports to the Defence Minister, accountable to the President, The Punch reported.

The statutory duty of the officer is to formulate and execute policies towards the highest attainment of national security and operational competence of the Nigerian Army.

President Tinubu upgrades Nuhu Ribadu to national security adviser

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu upgraded the position of Nuhu Ribadu from Special Adviser on Security to National Security Adviser.

Recall that the President announced the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a special adviser on security last week. But in a new development on Monday, June 19, President Tinubu sacked all service chiefs, including the national security adviser, and announced Ribadu as a replacement.

President Bola Tinubu dissolves boards of agencies, parastatals, others

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest.

The dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

