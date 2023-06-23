Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla has finally taken over from Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo as the new Chief of Naval Staff

The outgoing Chief of Naval Staff handed over to Ogalla on Friday, June 23, at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja

Ogalla was appointed as the new Chief of Naval Staff on Monday, June 19, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja- After days of controversy surrounding his resumption, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla has finally assumed office as the new Chief of Naval Staff.

The outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo handed over all the symbols of the Navy to Ogalla at a brief ceremony held at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday, June 23.

Ogalla assumes office as Chief of Naval Staff. Photo Credit: Nigerian Navy/Petra Abayomi Akinti Onyegbule

Ogalla, Enugu state indigene is the 22nd indigenous Chief of Naval Staff.

Gambo urged the new Chief of Naval Staff to carry on the good work in the service.

He noted that he braced up to the responsibility of meeting all presidential directives during his time as the Chief of Naval Staff.

He said:

"What is certain is we proceeded together, with a single purpose to address the nefarious activities in our maritime domain.

"We heightened our operations to give impetus to our resolve to combat crime."

Gambo acknowledged the support of the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and his colleagues in the other sister agencies.

On his part, the new Chief of Naval Staff promised to make significant progress from where his successor stopped.

He said:

"I am confident that we can transform our maritime space to be secure, to achieve this, I solicit the cooperation of each and everyone of us in the service.

"We are committed to absolute loyalty to the Constitution and the Commander of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

"Each one us should be assured that there will be reward for performance and punishment for lack of performance.

"Together we will write an illustrious history of the Nigerian Navy."

He stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment to the nation inspires him and assured that he will do his utmost best in his new role.

Ogalla said:

"As I step into this role, I am mindful of the accomplishments of my predecessor. Under his leadership, the Nigerian Navy has made milestone achievements.

"During his period, we witnessed the passage of several bills for the betterment of the Nigeerian Navy."

Among those present at the occasion were Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ben Kalu.

