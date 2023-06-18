The Dhul Hijjah crescent has been sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to a report by Haramain

Saudi Arabia - A report by Haramain has announced that the Dhul Hijjah crescent has been sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, June 18.

Dhul Hijjah crescent has been sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Photo credits: Adam Abu-bashal/Anadolu Agency, Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Arab News also reported the sighting of the moon, noting that the day of Arafah will be observed on Tuesday, June 27, while Eid Al-Adha will fall on Wednesday, June 28.

The report added that the crescent for the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah during which the annual Hajj pilgrimage takes place was sighted in the city of Tumair on Sunday.

Legit.ng gathers that the pilgrimage, which all healthy and able Muslims are required to undertake once in a lifetime, will start on June 26, and the day of Arafah will fall on June 27.

