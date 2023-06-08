The Nigerian federal government has declared Monday, June 12, 2023, a public holiday in the country

The day is singled out for the commemoration of Democracy Day, the period that marks the time the military handed over power to an elected civilian government in 1999

FG congratulated all Nigerians on the occasion of June 12, a tradition that has been held annually, beginning in the year 2000

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has declared Monday, June 12 as a public holiday.

The holiday is in commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day celebration, The Nation reported.

To honor the celebration of Democracy Day in 2023, the Federal Government has proclaimed Monday, June 12 a holiday. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

'Happy Democracy Day, Nigerians': FG

The public holiday announcement was contained in a statement issued by the permanent secretary of the ministry of interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on behalf of the federal government.

The statement was released on Thursday, June 8, according to Vanguard.

It reads in part:

“On this memorable occasion therefore, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are invited to appreciate the progress that has been made, celebrate the milestones covered and look forward to a better future for the country’s democracy.

“The Permanent Secretary wishes all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration."

