Makkah, Saudi Arabia - Six Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2023 Hajj have died in the course of the exercise, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced.

Usman Galadima, the head of the NAHCON 2023 Hajj medical team, made this known on Saturday, June 24, during a meeting of the commission in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Premium Times reported.

Six Nigerian pilgrims undergoing the 2023 Hajj have died in Saudi Arabia. Photo credits: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency, Firat Tasdemir/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that two deaths each were recorded from delegations representing Osun and Kaduna states, while Plateau state recorded one death.

Galadima calls for strengthening of pre-hajj medical screening

To address the increasing mortality rate, Usman Galadima emphasised the need to strengthen the pre-hajj medical screening of intending pilgrims.

He said individuals deemed "not fit to travel" should be restricted from participating in the Hajj.

Galadima also noted that being healthy and having the means to undertake the pilgrimage are prerequisites, advocating for effective pre-hajj screening.

Hajj 2023: Other health issues among Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, in addition to the deaths, the medical team diagnosed 30 patients with mental challenges who are currently undergoing treatment and are expected to perform the Hajj.

Two miscarriages were recorded, along with the successful delivery of a seven-month pregnancy through a Caesarian section.

One patient underwent amputation due to diabetes complications. Furthermore, the medical team expressed concern over the increasing number of fractures among older pilgrims, with eight cases already recorded.

