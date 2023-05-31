The courtroom where Chief Rahman Adedoyin was sentenced to death by hanging was filled with tears and agony following the court's verdict

In a viral video, Chief Adedoyin sat still in shock and looked dejected by the court's verdict

He was seen in the video being consoled while others shed tears and wailed for him after the close of the court session

Justice Oyebola Ojo, the Chief Judge of Osun State, on Tuesday, May 30, sentenced Chief Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotels in Ile-Ife, to death by hanging for the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

As reported by Vanguard, Chief Adedoyin was sentenced alongside six of his hotel staff — Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola.

Chief Rahman Adedoyin was found guilty of seven of the 18 charges against him including murder. Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin

All six of them were docked on an 18-count charge, including conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful killing of Adegoke.

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 31, the convicted Chief Adedoyin was seen sitting on a chair looking surprised and dejected after the close of the court session.

He looked in amazement and dumbfounded at the judgement issued by Justice Ojo as sympathisers walked up to him to console him.

Others were seen crying and being consoled by his legal team following the close of the court session.

Earlier during the court session, Justice Ojo also gave a ruling ordering the acquittal of three defendants, Magdalene, Chiefuna (2nd defendant), Oluwole Lawrence (4th defendant) and Adebayo Kunle) 6th defendant).

Meanwhile, Chief Adedoyin was found guilty of seven out of the 18 charges against him.

Similarly, Justice Ojo convicted the third defendant, Adeniyi Aderogba and the fifth defendant, Oyetunde Kazeem, for six out of the 18 charges against them.

