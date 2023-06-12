Reno Omokri has reacted to the attempt made by Damilola Adeparusi to break a Guinness Book of Record set by a fellow countrywoman, Hilda Baci

The Former presidential aide described the 120 hours cook-a-thon attempt by Adeparusi as a crab mentality

Omokri said people in charge of the Guinness Book of Record will see Nigerians as mean-spirited people

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has revealed how those in charge of the Guinness Book of Records will see Nigerians following the quest by Chef Damilola Adeparusi to break fellow compatriot, Hilda Baci’s 100 hours record.

Adeparusi is attempting to set a new record by cooking for 120 hours in Ekiti state.

Omokri described Adeparuasi’s attempt as a crab mentality that is common among Black Africa to compete with one another.

In a tweet posted on his handle @renoomokri on Sunday, June 11, Omokri noted that there are over 40,000 records to be broken and why should Adeparausi choose the feat that a fellow countrywoman just achieved last month, The Nation reported

“There are over 40,000 records in the Guinness World Records. A Nigerian broke one. If another Nigerian wanted to be in the Book of Records, should she not have looked for some other record to break other than Hilda Baci's potential record? Why must her target be the feat achieved by her fellow citizen?

“This is all too common in Black Africa. Crab Mentality. We prefer to compete with our brothers rather than cooperate with them. And if we can't beat them, then we pull them down! I have seen this happen so many times. Nigerians do not like each other when they meet abroad and will even undermine each other in full view of other nationalities.”

According to PM News, the social critic said Adeparasi is not industrious and she’s disastrous.

According to Omokri, those in charge of the Guinness Book of Records will see Nigerians as mean-spirited people.

“From what I see, this new cook is not industrious. Some people may even see her as jealous or envious. Whether or not they are correct, one thing is clear, she is disastrous. What she is doing will not bring joy to Nigeria. Hilda Baci united Nigeria and Nigerians. This new challenge will disunite us and bring strife while further exposing our cultural trait (I pray it is not a racial trait) of undermining each other. Even the Guinness Book of Records people will see us as a rather mean spirited people. What a pity!”

