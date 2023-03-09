Reno Omokri, the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to a debate on social media on whether Lagos state belongs to the Yorubas or it is a 'no man's land'.

In a one-paragraph tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, March 9, Omokri revealed that the Yoruba peoples are the most accommodating people in Nigeria while noting that Lagos is the most accommodating state in the country.

Reno Omokri says the tolerance level of the Yorubas is second to none in Nigeria. Photo: @renoomokri

Source: Instagram

His tweet reads:

"The most accommodating people in Nigeria are the Yoruba. The most accommodating place in Nigeria is Lagos."

He further stated that the Yorubas and Lagosians' tolerance level is second to none and cannot be accepted anywhere else or by any ethnic group in the country.

Reno tweeted:

"What Lagosians accept will not be accepted anywhere else. And for this, the Yoruba deserve kudos not knocks! We all should be like them."

Netizens react to Omokri's tweet

As expected, there was a mix-reaction about his tweet, leaving some persons to agree with his assertions while others disagreed.

@macburnertunes said:

"I disagree with you that the most accommodating people are the Yoruba’s, yes Lagos may be the most accommodating city but northerners (Hausa’s) are the most accommodating people in Nigeria."

@Lawrenzo142 said:

"Like say nah free other tribe come to stay in Lagos, Mr Reno Nothing is free in Lagos ,Any Igbo man wey build house for Lagos buy the land from Yoruba family,no be dash they paid money to own a property, they pay land use charge,wetin be unah own para,nobody disrespected Yoruba."

@HelenNDestiny1 said:

"If Lagosians are fighting for themselves it’s ok but fighting Ibos bc they perceive Ibos want to rule Lagos is bad. If Sanwolu and his deputy are from Ogun state why are they not fighting that? Infact it looks like it’s non-indigenes that have been ruling Lagos."

Source: Legit.ng