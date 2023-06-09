The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has reacted to claims that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu banned its officers from arresting motorists

LASTMA urged Lagos residents to ignore the recurring fake news, vowing to deal with traffic law violators

The agency maintained that part of its responsibility is to uphold and enforce the traffic laws of Lagos state

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Friday, June 9, said reports circulating online claiming Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu asked the agency not to arrest any motorist, are fake.

In a statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, the agency said the false report has been repeatedly circulated online since February 2020, Vanguard reported.

LASTMA has urged residents to ignore the recurring fake news which claimed Governor Sanwo-Olu banned the arrest of motorists.

He warned Lagosians, especially motorists, to be wary of online reports aimed at causing mischief in the society, Channels Television also reported.

Taofiq said:

"I wonder why some individuals choose to always mislead others to contravene the traffic law of the State as amended by the State House of Assembly in 2018."

He added:

"The motoring public is advised to ignore and disregard all fake news circulated by faceless individuals and designed to lead them into breaking the traffic law of the State".

