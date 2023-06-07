Residents of a community in Ogun state are unhappy with the treatment meted out by personnel of the Nigerian Army to their chairman

The chairman, who was a victim of assault, had reportedly demanded payment of the monthly security levy from defaulters, which included a resident military officer

The government of Prince Dapo Abiodun has reportedly intervened in the matter following a petition

Ota, Ogun state - Residents of Idera Liberty Community Development Association (CDA) in Itele Ota, Ogun state, southwest Nigeria, are furious following the battering of their chairman.

Legit.ng exclusively learnt that the chairman, whose name cannot be immediately ascertained, was humiliated by a resident military officer and his subordinates on Saturday, June 3.

Nigerian soldiers beat up CDA chairman in Ogun community.



Owed security levy led to high-handedness by military officers

According to a source, the military officer was informed beforehand of the community security collection but defaulted. In the process of the CDA officials asking for the money he owed, he allegedly mobilised some junior officers to team up with him to deal with the community leader.

Another source said the CDA chairman is presently at an undisclosed hospital receiving treatment, while the state government has been involved in the matter.

Legit.ng also gathered from an official of one of the CDAs under Ado-Odo Ota, that the soldiers who acted unprofessionally have been "captured".

A resident of Ado-Ota said:

"These guys don't know that the game has changed to a civilian rule.

"I'm sure he (the main culprit) will be charged. This is inhumane for a military man to do this."

Another person who was displeased with the development said:

"What they did is heartless; it is against humanity. They will definitely face their judgement."

