A Lagos state traffic management officer has got many people talking as a video of him dancing while controlling traffic in Lagos surfaced online.

As shared by @agidigbo887fm on Instagram on January 4, the officer was seen dancing effortlessly with his whole body and pulling his to give a pass signal to motorists.

LASTMA officer dances while controlling traffic in Lagos /Credit:@agidigbo887fm

Source: Instagram

He is so entertaining

Everybody on social media described his funny gestures as entertaining, saying it is too early for any p[erson to be worrying in the new year.

The video has generated thousands of likes and comments as of the of writing this report.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

"It's too early to be worrying in 2023. This should be the mood through out January."

"No put seat bet, na dere you go no whatup ."

@wikkyanny_mashbol said:

"This is Oregun Junction...the Lastma guy na vibes."

@oluwatosinifeoluwa233 said:

"Happiness is fvcking free❤️."

@dutchess_of_woolwich said:

"Pls contact me if you need him his my uncle ."

@interiorbyaide said:

"I like the man ehn."

