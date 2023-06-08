The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will receive Ndubisi Success as its student on Internet fraud

An FCT high court in Gwagwalada-Abuja convicted Success for creating a fake Instagram account to defraud people

The presiding judge, Justice Aliyu Shafa, ruled that Success takes a one-week lecture on the merits and demerits of Internet fraud

FCT, Abuja - Ndubisi Success, an alleged internet fraudster, has been convicted by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

As reported by PM News, Justice Aliyu Shafa, in his ruling, ordered that the accused undergo a one-week tutorial on the merit and demerits of fraud.

Ndubisi Success was ordered to attend lectures at the EFCC office to learn the merits and demerits of internet fraud. Photo Credit: EFCC HQ

The accused was ordered to report to the EFCC office from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for one week, where he would be educated on the implications of indulging in fraud.

The EFCC prosecuted the accused for creating a fake Instagram account to extort money from his victims deceptively.

Meanwhile, the accused will be under the supervision of the Director of the EFCC legal department.

Justice Shafa, in his ruling, said:

“I have carefully listened to the plea of allocutus made by the convict and the defence counsel.

“The rate of fraud in the society is so alarming. Cybercrime is a dangerous offence in our society, which must be tackled.”

The EFCC Counsel, Chidike Obasi-oko, told the court that Success, sometime in 2022, within the jurisdiction of the court, attempted to commit the offence of cheating.

Obasi-oko said that the convict created an Instagram account to induce people to deliver money or goods to him.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 95 of the Penal Code Act Law of the Federation (Abuja), 1990 and was punishable under Section 322 of the same Act.

He pleaded with the court that the Redmi cell phone instrument used for the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government.

