Father Isaac Achi, a Catholic Priest who was burnt to death in Niger state, has been honoured with a minute silence at the Senate on Wednesday, January 25.

Suspected bandits recently burnt the cleric to death in the Paikoro local government area of Niger state, The Nation reported.

The senate reached the resolution after a motion to consider the honour over the heartless killing of the religious leader was moved by Senator Sani Musa during a plenary on the floor.

Musa is representing the Niger East senatorial district and is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The red chamber also commiserated with the family of the slain Bishop of Minna Diocese.

Before his death, Achi was the Kafin Koro Deanery of the Minna Diocese of Niger state. He was also the priest in charge of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin Koro.

The honour will be the first of its kind since the cleric was murdered on Sunday, January 15.

Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, has urged the world to pray for the slain priest, Business Day reported.

The Pope alleged that many Christians have remained a target of violence in Nigeria and that they should continue to pray for them.

Source: Legit.ng