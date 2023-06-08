Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital for intestinal surgery Wednesday, June 7, the latest sickness to befall the 86-year-old pontiff

In July 2021, Pope Francis spent 10 days at Gemelli to remove 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his large intestine

Pope is now expected to be put under general anesthesia for the procedure and remain at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for several days, the Vatican said

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Rome, Italy - Many people are anxious and tensed after Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City, was frantically admitted to the hospital.

On Wednesday, the 86-year-old underwent surgery on his intestine, Sky News reported.

Pope Francis has undergone intestinal surgery under general anaesthetic and will be in hospital for several days, the Vatican announced on Wednesday. Photo credit: @Pontifex

Source: Twitter

According to the Vatican, the surgical process was carried out in the afternoon of Wednesday, June 7.

The Vatican also stated that the pope would stay in the hospital for "some days".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It is the second time that the pope will go under the knife in 24 months, The Guardian UK also reported.

Two years ago, he had 13in (33cm) of his colon removed because of inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine.

Netizens react to Pope's health concerns

Reacting to the development, many social media users prayed for the octogenarian's recovery.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@fabbycarnel wrote on Twitter:

"Praying for his speedy recovery, God is great."

@RealKadiri5 said:

"May our love, Christ Jesus grant him quick recovery through the same Christ our Lord. Amen."

@nettymagdalene wrote:

"Prayers for the pope’s physical health, & spiritual conversion."

@DangleenH prayed:

"May you recover soon!"

@uzoka_juliana wrote:

"By the Stripes of Jesus, you are healed Holy Father."

@TNwaiku wrote on Twitter:

"God grant the Pope Francis healing and speedy recovery through Jesus Christ our Lord, amen. Mother Mary intercede for him. Amen."

Aging pope admits he must slow down or quit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis admitted that he needs to slow down.

Pope told reporters after a six-day trip to Canada that he cannot maintain his pace of international travel -- and may have to think about retiring.

Pope Benedict XVI dies at age 95

Legit.ng also reported that former catholic pope, Benedict XVI, was confirmed dead in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, Vatican City.

The former pope died at the age of 95.

His demise is coming after several media reports were making the rounds that he was seriously ill and unstable.

Source: Legit.ng