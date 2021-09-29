The painful and rather overwhelming news of the murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of late former minister of information Professor Dora Akunyili, was like scars newly injured to Nigerians between Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29.

A close friend who spoke with The Nation noted that late Akunyili was with members of the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, on Tuesday hours before he was killed.

The police are yet to speak on late Akunyili's death (Photo: Vanguard)

The source listed about three things that the deceased did before his murder.

1. He spoke lovingly about his late wife

The speaker noted that while giving his speech at the occasion, Akunyili spoke glowingly about his beloved wife who was separated from him by death in June 2014.

2. Late Akunyili made a donation to the association

According to the unnamed friend, Akunyili, being a benevolent person, made a donation of N500, 000 to the association during the event.

3. Hugged his son before parting ways

After the occasion, the source said she watched the former NAFDAC boss' husband hugging one of his sons, Obum, before they finally parted ways.

The source added that Obum currently works with the Anambra state government.

Gunmen kill late Dora Akunyili’s husband in Anambra

Earlier, it was reported that Akunyili had been murdered by gunmen. He was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra state on Tuesday evening.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy, a source close to the family said the deceased was still at UNAA where the late Dora was honoured some hours before he was killed by some gunmen.

The source, who was shattered by the murder, said: “God, pls render the devil and his agents powerless and useless.

