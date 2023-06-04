Former President Muhammadu Buhari returned to his hometown of Daura, Katsina state, after his presidency, receiving a warm welcome from the residents

Daura used to face several challenges such as the lack of amenities and infrastructure before Buhari's tenure but the town witnessed significant development during his time in office

Projects including educational institutions, hospitals, a rail line, and various infrastructure improvements have been put in place

Daura, Kastina state - On Monday, May 29, former President Muhammadu Buhari flew back to Daura, Katsina state, his hometown, after handing over to his successor, President Bola Tinubu, at Eagle Square.

While Nigerians have mixed reactions regarding his eight-year rule, it does appear Daura residents are almost 100% satisfied with their son's performance.

Among other things, a special grand Durbar was organised to welcome the former president home.

What to know about Daura, Buhari's hometown

Daura, a local government area in Katsina, is a populous town with significant historical significance.

It has produced renowned individuals like Bayajidda and Sani Zangon Daura, who gained fame not only in Nigeria but throughout Africa and the world.

Despite this, the town has lacked essential amenities such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, leading residents to face considerable challenges.

Before President Buhari's tenure, Daura had no university and limited healthcare facilities, forcing patients to seek treatment in other locations, Daily Trust reported.

The absence of adequate roads and quality schools also compelled many affluent residents to migrate to neighbouring towns or even Niger Republic for a better quality of life.

Daura after Buhari's tenure

Looking at the infrastructural projects that have been built in the town in the last eight years, it is easy to understand why former President Buhari was given a heroic welcome.

Below is a list of some projects (many have been completed, some are still under construction) Daura benefited during the presidency, according to Daily Trust.

Muhammadu Buhari University of Transportation

Federal Polytechnic, Daura

Air Force Reference Hospital

Women and Children Hospital

Kano-Maradi rail line (passes through Daura)

School for People with Special Needs

Nigerian Air Force Response Air Wing

Nigerian Army 171 Battalion Base

A 50-bed maternity centre at the Daura General Hospital

Upgrade of Daura General Hospital to a Federal Medical Center

Several works of rehabilitation, expansion, reactivation and completion of abandoned and existing projects, including roads, schools, drainages, water projects, etc.

Former President Buhari submits assets declaration form

Meanwhile, former President Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in line with Chapter 6 of the constitution.

This was disclosed in a tweet by former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Saturday, June 3.

Shehu, in the tweet sighted by Legit.ng, shared a photo of the acknowledgement receipt which was issued by the CCB.

