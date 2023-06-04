Former Secretary to the State Government of Borno, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, has died at the age of 65

Shuwa, who served as Governor Babagana Umara Zulum's SSG until May 28, passed away after a brief illness at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on Saturday, June 3

Known for his administrative expertise, Shuwa had a distinguished career at both state and federal levels

Maiduguri, Borno state - Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Borno state, has passed away.

Until May 28, he served as Governor Babagana Umara Zulum's SSG.

Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, the former Secretary to the State Government of Borno, died on Saturday, June 3. Photo credits: @Umara45, @bukar_zoji91043

Source: Twitter

Shuwa succumbed to a brief illness and breathed his last at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) on Saturday, June 3, as confirmed by a family source and reported by Daily Trust.

“He passed on at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH, this evening,” Vanguard also cited sources as saying.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Who is Usman Jidda Shuwa?

Throughout his career, Shuwa was known for his extensive administrative expertise and had served diligently at both the state and federal levels.

The former SSG was born in 1958 and passed away at the age of 65.

Meanwhile, emerging reports indicate that the deceased's funeral prayers will hold on Sunday, June 4.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, has reportedly arrived in Maiduguri for the funeral prayers.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu not dead, Ondo state government says

In another report, the Ondo state government has debunked the rumours of the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 3 by the state's commissioner for information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju urged the general public to ignore the rumours and exercise calmness. The statement confirmed that the governor has been slightly unwell but has been attending to state matters and performing his administrative duties diligently.

“We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON. We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation," she said.

Source: Legit.ng