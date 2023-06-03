Former President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB)

Garba Shehu, former presidential spokesperson, stated that Buhari's movable assets did not increase during his tenure and he did not acquire new bank accounts

The former presidential spokesperson further stated that Buhari has no loans or liabilities and the number of animals on his farm decreased as he gifted some over the past four years

Daura, Katsina state - Former President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in line with Chapter 6 of the constitution.

This was disclosed in a tweet by former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Saturday, June 3.

Former President Buhari has submitted his assets declaration form, according to Garba Shehu. Photo credit: @GarShehu

Source: UGC

Shehu, in the tweet sighted by Legit.ng, shared a photo of the acknowledgement receipt which was issued by the CCB.

Movable assets did not increase

According to Shehu, the completed declaration shows that the former president's movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside and did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had in Union Bank, Kaduna.

"He has taken no loans and has no liability.

"The number of animals in his farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years," Shehu added.

Buhari's declared assets: Nigerians react

Yakubu Bello Nehene, @YakubuNe, said:

"We all believed that @MBuhari was not a corrupt person, I'm missing him already. "

Lengdung Tungchamma, @LengdungT, tweeted:

"You didn't make it public but you want us to believe the animals reduced. Nice one bro!"

Abdullahi largema, @A_Largema, said:

"When they said, to guard your reputation at all expenses do it. Buhari has so much depends on his reputation. Man of integrity, we missed you."

The Trustful ONE, @Dheenyz, said:

"We have never doubted his integrity. But his administration is not good enough to commend on."

Did new Zamfara governor, Dauda Lawal, declare N9trn in assets? Truth emerges

In a related development, the new governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal Dare, dismissed reports that he declared N9 trillion in cash, property assets and investment.

Speaking on Thursday, June 1, during an interview with Radio France International (RFI) Hausa, Lawal said the widely-circulated rumour was engineered by mischief makers.

“If I had that kind of money, all the challenges my people are battling, I would have used the money to solve the problems," he said.

Source: Legit.ng