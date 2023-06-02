The chief whip of the Adamawa state house of assembly, Haruna Jilantikiri, has opted for an electric bicycle

The legislator resolved to commute with a bicycle instead of a car due to the current high cost of fuel

Jilantikiri, who represents Madagali constituency, was on Thursday, June 1, sighted on his bicycle

Madagali, Adamawa state - Pictures of the chief whip of the Adamawa state house of assembly, Haruna Jilantikiri, riding a bicycle as a result of the recent fuel price hike in Nigeria, has stirred reactions.

The lawmaker, who represents Madagali constituency at the state Assembly, said he decided to dump his car and use a bicycle for his daily activities, Daily Trust reported.

Chief Whip of the Adamawa state house of assembly, Haruna Jilantikiri opted to use a bicycle because of the high price of fuel in Nigeria. Photo credits: @GulakAbdulkadir, Haruna Jilantikiri

When the lawmaker spoke to journalists on Thursday, June 1, he lamented the current price of petrol in Nigeria.

His words:

“We are supposed to park our cars and use bicycles to identify with our electorate because I don’t think they can afford to drive or ride on their motorcycles any longer.”

Netizens react to pictures of lawmaker opting for a bicycle over increment of fuel price

Some of the reactions that followed the development were humorous. A few comments were disparaging.

See below:

@GodsgiftChisom wrote on Twitter:

"When he’s ready. He will trek like others. And again this is not the bicycle to use if he really wants to identify with them. He should ask osuofia of nollywood to lend him one."

@shegun818 commented:

"See the man feet OMG."

@Quibaos_Wan said:

"Electric bike is still expensive. To best identify with the masses, he should use a humble absolute mechanical bicycle. Lolz."

@buchi_richard3 wrote:

"He actually opts for electric bicycle to identify with his fellow rigmakers (lawmakers) not with the masses. And he must be very stupeed if he thinks the masses can afford 1m+ to buy electric bicycle."

@aleeyu_nafeeuA wrote:

"The cost of this bicycle is enough for someone to start business and succeed, we shouldn't be deceived by this people."

