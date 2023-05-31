The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has confirmed the adjustment of petrol prices

The changes have already been effected across its retail outlets in line with current market realities

Following President Bola Tinubu's declaration of an end to fuel subsidy, the pump price of petrol has skyrocketed from N185 to almost N550 per liter

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has officially confirmed the adjustment of pump prices for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, across its retail outlets nationwide.

This announcement comes amidst recent market fluctuations, as stated in a press release on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The Chief Communications Officer of NNPC, Garba Deen Mohammed, signed the statement.

NNPC wants Nigerians to adjust to new market prices Photo credit: NNPC

Source: UGC

The adjustment in petrol prices follows President Bola Tinubu's declaration of an end to fuel subsidy less than 24 hours earlier.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

NNPCl in its message to Nigeria via its social media handles, said:

“NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump prices of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with current market realities.

“As we strive to provide you with the quality service for which we are known, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics.

“The company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development may have caused.

“We greatly appreciate your continued patronage, support, and understanding during this time of change and growth.”

Changes of petrol prices

Earlier, a document went viral and was confirmed by the Guardian newspaper, revealing the petrol prices at NNPC outlets across various states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Borno State had the highest price at N557 per liter, while Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, and Ekiti were listed as N488 per liter, N537 per liter, N520 per liter, and N500 per liter, respectively.

Tinubu breaks Buhari, Jonathan, Yar-Adua, Obasanjo records in 24 hours

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's inauguration sparked a bullish sentiment in the Nigerian Stock Market.

After the first trading day under Tinubu's presidency, investors made over N1.505 trillion.

Tinubu's first-day stock market performance surpassed that of his predecessors in the last 24 years.

Source: Legit.ng