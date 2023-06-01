MC Oluomo's son, King Westt, was able to afford to fill the tank of his car and decided to show off online

In the video shared, Westt revealed how much it cost him to fill his tank, affirming that only rich people can pull such moves

Netizens, however, were not impressed with the post, and many people dragged him for his car maintenance

MC Oluomo's son, King Westt, might have been able to afford to fill the tank of his car, but he will never be able to impress Nigerians.

The ex-NURTW boss' son shared a video where he bragged and showed off the full tank of his car, which cost him N30,000.

King Westt posted about getting fuel, and netizens dragged him.



According to Westt, with the fuel subsidy removal pushing the petrol prices up in the country, only rich people can afford to fill their tanks like him.

The young man failed to realise that in bragging about his full tank, his car maintenance would concern netizens.

See the post below:

Netizens react to King Westt's video

msthomas__:

"All that money and your check engine light is still on."

kremedela_kus:

"Worry about your car breaking down!! Dashboard lit up like a Christmas tree!"

oluwa_omoba:

"You no fit guage your tyre? That is if he knows the meaning of the blinking light?"

kayzmoore_:

"You sha see wetin your dashboard light dey show for you? sha no go die for road."

iknowbeta:

"You get money to buy full tank but you no get money to fix your tyre d your wheel is not even balanced "

omogbolahan_og:

"Bro all this Fuel, But youd need 3 Elizade Mechanics to get all this warning signs off your dashboard chai"

lady__uny:

"You can take a child out of the ghetto but you can’t take away the ghetto in him."

divadivineatelier:

"Lol… absolute nuisance!!!! You all must stand on that mandate."

MC Oluomo's son brags as Tinubu is declared president

Meanwhile, King Westt stirred the anger of many netizens, especially Peter Obi's supporters, during the 2023 presidential elections.

Trolling the Obidient movement, Westt shared a comment saying his father and the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have taken control of Nigeria and now own it along with Lagos state.

Westt's allusion came hours after his political principal, Tinubu, was declared the president-elect of Nigeria by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

