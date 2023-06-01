Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti State, has been said to be under interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to The Punch, the former minister is being grilled at the Ilorin chapter of the anti-graft agency.

The paper reported that some reliable sources disclosed that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) arrives at the EFCC office in Ilorin at about 9:40 am on Thursday, June 1.

The sources further disclosed that Fayemi is currently under grilling by the operative of the anti-graft agency over alleged misappropriation of N4bn.

Another source then said:

“I’m not sure whether he’d be released today or detained. However, he’s not the only former governor that’s currently being probed by the commission.”

Source: Legit.ng