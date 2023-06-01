A former senator who represented Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has commented on the payment of subsidies in Nigeria

Senator Sani said Nigerians are in the dark concerning the faces and names of those in whose accounts the subsidy funds are deposited

Sani's remarks follow the announcement of the removal of the fuel subsidy regime by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has questioned the real identities of those receiving the yearslong subsidy payments.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, June 1, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain asked Nigerians to 'defend subsidy payments' and probe the individuals pocketing the funds.

He wrote:

"We have been defending the payment of subsidies but we don’t know the faces and names of those in whose accounts the money is deposited."

See some reactions to Sani's latest tweet below:

@OmegaXDreams said:

"Welcome to Nigeria, where institutions and administrations lack transparency, talk more of accountability."

@treasureagbaje commented:

"Even Dr Okonjo-Iweala said that was why her mother was kidnapped. Blackmailing her to resign. Who are the people behind this. I don't think we are serious about this subsidy issue."

@ugojack concurred:

"Exactly, who are these marketers that we don't know?"

Shehu Sani reacts as Tinubu restates plan to remove fuel subsidy

Two days ago, Sani lauded President Bola Tinubu for his decision on the fuel subsidy, stating that it is the right time to take tough decisions that are capable of revamping Nigeria’s economy.

Sani stated that there are many frauds associated with the subsidy regime.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Within seven months last year, the CBN ‘defended’ the Naira with $11.24 Billion.

"Currently, petrol subsidy consumes N400 billion monthly.

"There is no better time to take tough economic decisions to revamp our economy than now.

"The culture of allocating foreign exchange to elites with multiple bureau de change to sell at the black market must end.

"The opacity of the subsidy regime chains of fraud must also end."

How fuel subsidy payment is impacting Nigeria’s economy

Nigeria’s huge fuel subsidy payment is taking a toll on the country's revenue.

It has been estimated that the federal government has spent a total of N10.413trn on fuel subsidies between 2006 and 2019.

In January, reports emerged that the federal government will stop payment of fuel subsidies by June 2023.

The plan according to authorities, will help shore up the federal government’s revenue.

But the people receiving the FG's payment remains a mystery.

Petrol prices surge in Nigeria after subsidy move

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the price of petrol in Nigeria tripled at government-run stations on Wednesday, two days after newly-elected President Bola Tinubu announced he would scrap fuel subsidies in his first move after taking office.

His announcement was followed by mixed reactions as to when the measure would take place.

The previous government of Muhammadu Buhari had budgeted subsidies until the end of June.

