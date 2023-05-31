The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has become a trending topic on social media

Netizens went buzzing on social media following a viral video of Emefiele after meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock

Emefiele, who was seen in his traditional black suit, white shirt and green tie, looked worried in the video

On Tuesday, May 30, the internet went haywire when images of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, at the presidential villa surfaced.

Reports say Emefiele was at the presidential villa for a crucial meeting with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Tinubu's meeting with the CBN boss also had the presence of some top allies of the President. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and CBN

The meeting was also said to have been attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Mele Kyari of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and James Faleke, a House of Reps member.

Shortly after the meeting, a video clip of Emefiele surfaced where he was seen looking tired and worried.

Netizen reacts to viral Emefiele video

This video sparked a lot of reactions on social media with a caption saying: "Godwin Emefiele was looking so uncomfortable. I think he failed the interview."

Reacting to this caption, @AOFAMIYESIN said:

"You’re very correct. He look so confused. In his mind, he will be thinking na me take my hand do myself ooo, Osanobuwa."

A contrary reaction from @MichaelUnited11, says:

"Why will he look uncomfortable did he do anything wrong? Why APC feeling that Emefiele change money because of Tinubu while others are not complaining."

@afolabijoe said:

"Someone said DSS has been looking for since 2020..... He's in soup... PMB protect him till date."

In the build-up to the general election, Governor Emefiele implemented the policy of the naira redesign, which led to the scarcity of the currency and the increase in the price of commodities.

President Tinubu, a presidential candidate then, slammed Emefiele for his monetary policy.

