Osogbo, Osun - Justice Oyebola Ojo of the Osun state high court has reserved judgment over the murder case involving Prince Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, the owner of the Hilton Hotel owner and 6 of his staff.

Adedoyin and his staff were alleged to be directly involved in the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a master's student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state, The Nation reported.

The trial was scheduled for today for the adoption of the final written address from both the defense and prosecuting counsels.

Aside from Adedoyin, the 6 other staff included in the case are Adeniyi Aderogba, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Oluwole Lawrence, and Adebayo Kunle.

They are standing trial over 18 counts of charges around murder, indecent interference of the corpse, cancellation of receipt, conspiracy, oath-taking to prevent justice, felony and alteration.

Yusuf Alli, counsel to Adedoyin, in his argument on Thursday, April 27, countered Falana, the prosecuting counsel, by challenging his locus to prosecute the case, stating that it is against the law and the fiat granted to him to prosecute Adedoyin and other staff was not properly obtained.

Alli then urged the court to stop Falana from taking part in the case as a prosecutor.

But Falana said the counsel from the Osun state ministry of Justice properly introduced him to take over the case as a prosecutor and that no law compelled him to produce the fiat the ministry had granted to him in taking the prosecutor role in the court.

He then prayed the court to dismiss the request of the defense counsel because the trial would be set back if their prayer was granted.

