A viral video of the sentencing of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu and their accomplice Dr Obinna Obeta has emerged

This was hours after the court sentenced the former Deputy Senate President to 10 years imprisonment

In the viral video, Beatrice was handed a four-year jail term while Dr Obeta was handed 10 years

Hours after the conviction and sentencing of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice by a UK court for organ trafficking, a viral video of the judge reading out their sentence has emerged.

As seen in the video sighted by Legit.ng, the presiding judge was seen donning the traditional judges' costume as he read the sentence.

Senator Ekweremadu will serve 10 years and 6 months in jail while his wife Beatrice will serve a sentence of six years in jail. Photo: @DAMIADENUGA, Ike Ekweremadu, and Adrian Dennis

Recall that in an earlier report, it was confirmed that Senator Ekweremadu was slammed with ten years imprisonment, his wife Beatrice with four years imprisonment and their accomplice Dr Obinna Obeta, who bagged 10 years imprisonment.

While reading out the sentence, the presiding Magistrate said:

"The applicable starting points are custodial sentences of 10 years in the case of Obinna Obeta, 10 years and six months in the case of Ike Ekweremadu and six years in the case of Beatrice Ekeremadu."

While reeling out the sentence of Dr Obeta, the presiding Magistrate said that they were aggravation features in his case.

He said:

"You deliberately targeted a victim who was particularly vulnerable due to his young age his isolation from his immediate family and his poverty.

"After the conspiracy to exploit him was thwarted you continued to try and find another person to be exploited in the same way."

On the other hand, Sonia Ekweremadu, the 25-year-old daughter of the embattled lawmaker was initially accused of being part of the crime but was later cleared of the same charge after jurors deliberated for nearly 14 hours.

In another development, Sonia Ekweremadu, the daughter of Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, has opened up on her parent's sentencing.

Earlier on Friday, May 5, a UK Magistrate sentenced Senator Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu to 10 years and four years imprisonment, respectively.

The 25-year-old Sonia, suffering from Nephrotic Syndrome, said the court's decision hurt her.

