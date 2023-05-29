Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of AIT, has been announced dead by his eldest son, Dokpesi Junior, in a statement on Monday

Dokpesi, a broadcast pioneer in Nigeria, who was reported to have suffered a stroke some weeks back, reportedly died at the age of 71

The family did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his death but expressed gratitude to Nigerians for the show of love during trying times

FCT, Abuja - Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of African Independent Television (AIT), is dead.

In a press statement by his eldest son on Monday, May 29, Raymond Dokpesi Junior, on behalf of the family, Dokpesi Junion announced the death of his father, TVC News reported.

Causes of Raymond Dokpesi's death

According to the statement by Dokpesi Junior, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, died at the age of 71.

However, the statement from the family did not reveal details that surrounded the death of the renowned broadcaster.

Recall that the Marine Engineer and pioneer of broadcasting in Nigeria survived the dreaded COVID-19 Virus when the pandemic was flying around the world.

The AIT founder was reported to have suffered from a stroke a few weeks back.

The veteran broadcaster was also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a prominent campaigner for Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambition.

Dokpesi was born in the ancient city of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital in October 1951 but he was a native of Agenebode in Edo state.

The statement reads in part:

"High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. "

It further reiterated that the legacies of the late broadcaster will live through the many lives of those he had impacted while living.

The family then expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and kindness shared with them during the trying time of the late broadcaster.

