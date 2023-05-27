President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians for the last on Sunday, May 28, at 7 am

The presidency announced this on Saturday, May 27, via its official verified Twitter handle

Other electronic outlets have been urged to join in televising President Buhari's farewell speech

FCT, Abuja - The outgoing President Muhammadu has been billed to make his farewell national broadcast on Sunday, May 28.

This development was made known by the official Twitter page of the presidency, @NGRPresident, sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, May 27.

President Buhari will make his farewell national broadcast on Sunday, May 28. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buuhari

Source: Facebook

According to the tweet, President Buhari will address the country early Sunday morning around 7 am.

The tweet reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Sunday, May 28, at 7 am."

As contained in the tweet, all electronic media outlets have been enjoined to join the live telecast of President Buhari's final message to the country as President of Nigeria.

The presidency tweeted:

"Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast."

"Not Niger, Not Daura": Buhari Finally Reveals Destination After Tinubu’s Inauguration

In another development, President Muhammadu finally revealed his destination after handing over administrative power on Monday, May 29.

He stated that he would leave Eagle Square immediately after the inauguration of Bola Tinubu to board his flight to Kaduna State.

The President earlier in the week suggested that he might go to the Republic of Niger after handing over the helm of affairs to Tinubu.

May 29: “Buhari Is a Failure, He Must Be Told”, Says Governor Ortom

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State might still be bitter towards President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), recently stated that he had forgiven the outgoing President.

During a public function in Makurdi, the state capital of Benue, Ortom described Buhari as the worse President in Nigeria's history.

Source: Legit.ng