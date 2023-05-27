Benue, Makurdi - The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as a failure, noting that he “must be told that he failed woefully and Nigerians are feeling the impact of that failure because we are all suffering.”

As reported by Punch, the pragmatic Ortom made this known at the commissioning of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVGs) in Makurdi.

Governor Ortom and President Buhari were always in disagreement over security matters. Photo Credit: Samuel Ortom, Muhammadu Buhari

“Corruption is so endemic in this government, yet people who steal chicken are thrown into prison, but people in government who are busy stealing the wealth of the people are walking free.

“The President recently apologised to Nigerians; we accept the apology but he must be told that he failed woefully and Nigerians are feeling the impact of that failure because we are all suffering.”

Governor Ortom further noted that the administration of President Buhari exposed citizens to abject poverty and hardship compared to what it used to be under the administration of his predecessor, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Governor Ortom, who recounted serving under the ex-President, said:

“I served under the then President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and we all saw how Nigeria flourished under that administration. We all knew what the prices of goods and services were at the time.

“We also know what our exchange rate was at the time and what it is today...The fact is that never in the history of Nigeria did we experience this kind of bad governance in the country."

The governor also slammed President Buhari for his inability to control the farmers-herders crisis in his state.

Governor Ortom said he would never be a party to sentiments as he would continue to hit out at injustice in the country.

