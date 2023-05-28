President Muhammadu Buhari, in his farewell broadcast, expressed his belief that Nigerians made the right decision in electing Bola Tinubu as the next president of the country

Buhari congratulated Tinubu on achieving his long-held dream and praised his qualities of excellence, competence, fairness, and commitment to Nigeria's progress

The outgoing president expressed confidence that Tinubu's leadership would take the country to even greater heights

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians were right to elect Bola Tinubu as the country's next president, noting that he was the best among the presidential candidates who contested the 2023 election.

Buhari made this known in his farewell broadcast monitored by Legit.ng on Sunday, May 28.

On Monday, May 29, Tinubu, the February 25 presidential election winner, will be sworn into office.

You have achieved your dream of becoming president, Buhari tells Tinubu

In his speech, President Buhari congratulated Tinubu for achieving his dream of being the country's president.

He said the president-elect’s passion for excellence, competence and fairness will propel the country to higher levels.

“To my brother, friend and fellow worker in the political terrain for the past ten years — Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

“I congratulate you on the realisation of your dream, which was propelled by a burning passion to put Nigeria among the leading nations of the world.

“You have indeed worked for this day and God has crowned your efforts.

“I have no doubt that your passion for excellence, reliance on competence, fairness in relationships, commitment to equity, loyalty to the country and desire for Nigeria to be globally relevant would come through for you, under God’s guidance, as you lead our country to levels higher that I am leaving.

“You are the best candidate among all the contestants and Nigerians have chosen well.”

Farewell speech: President Buhari sends message to Peter Obi, Atiku, others

Meanwhile, President Buhari has urged opposition parties and their candidates to accept the court's verdict even as the election tribunal continues hearing.

He said:

“Irrespective of the outcome of the various cases, I urge all parties involved to accept the decision of our courts and join hands to build a better Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng