President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to wade into the ongoing corrupt practices in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

Several reports and allegations have been making the rounds about the mismanagement of funds in the commission

Former APC spokesperson Timi Frank appealed to the President and the EFCC to intervene before the inauguration of the next government

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has been petitioned to dismiss the current board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over numerous allegations of corruption in the agency.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, May 22, the appeal was made by Comrade Timi Frank, a former national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As contained in the statement, Frank called on the anti-graft agencies to intervene and probe into the allegations roving around the commission.

Frank referenced the inability of the commission to defend the 2021, 2022 and 2023 budgets in unison at the Senate as a significant pointer that the commission has been laced with many corrupt activities.

He said:

"It is clear from the foregoing that the inability to work in unison for the overall good of the people will render the activities of the Commission in jeopardy."

He further recounted the frustration of people in the Niger Delta region, noting that the stakeholders in the region are fed up with the continuous loot and mismanagement perpetrated by the greedy leaders in the commission.

Frank urged the National Assembly and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the NDDC synergistically.

He said:

"I'm therefore calling on the National Assembly and the EFCC to urgently investigate these accusations of corruption in the NDDC by the board and come up with its findings for a proper recommendation to the Federal Government.

"We have had enough of these embarrassing situations in the NDDC and the Niger Delta at large and every stakeholder has a responsibility in speaking out at this time whilst ensuring that the proper image of the Commission is maintained in delivering the dividends of the region to the people."

