Nigeria’s leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a medical facility at the State House Medical Centre, Abuja

The medical centre will be used by the incoming president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and future Nigerian leaders

Reports has it that the new medical facility was built with about N21 billion, about 45,307,920 US dollars

FCT, Abuja - First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has said there is no need for the president or his family members to travel abroad for treatment.

Mrs Buhari’s statement comes against the backdrop of the inauguration of a new medical facility valued at N21 billion at the Presidential Wing of the State House Medical Centre, Abuja.

The inauguration was done by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, May 19, Nigerian Tribune reported.

No need for Nigeria's 'health tourism' presidents, Aisha Buhari

Asked whether the medical centre will make it unnecessary for Nigerian leaders to go abroad for treatment, the president's wife said the incoming president, Bola Tinubu, and future Nigerian presidents do not need to travel abroad for treatment anymore.

Mrs Buhari said:

“Yes. This one is for the health and wellness of the First Family. They don’t need to go abroad now. They only need to may be fly in experts to help our people. You know.

“So, no need for any leader to spend months and months abroad because of health care.”

A shapshot of the incumbent president’s medical tourism

The cost to the public treasury of President Buhari’s health tourism in his eight-year tenure is not known, but with the over 40 countries he visited in about 84 trips, and the N50.75 billion cost of maintaining the Presidential Air Fleet at the end of 2022 – as a Nigerian newspaper reported, this offers a bird’s eye view of the amount his ill-health has cost Nigeria.

Recently, the presidency announced that President Buhari would remain in London, United Kingdom (UK) for an additional week, at the behest of his dentist.

President Buhari never for once got himself treated locally, whether in a public or private hospital, no matter how minor the ailment has been, and this has been interpreted in some quarters to mean he lacks trust in the nation’s public health system.

Number of times Buhari travelled abroad in 2022 on medical grounds

