State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Friday, May 19, inaugurate the newly completed state-of-the-art Presidential/VIP Wing of State House Medical Centre, Abuja.

According to a statement issued on the official Twitter handle of the Government of Nigeria, @NigeriaGov, the hospital will cater for President Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, their immediate families, and VIPs.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim, conducted the ground-breaking ceremony of the legacy project situated within the premises of the Presidential Villa on November 1, 2021.

The specialized Intensive Care Centre is spread over an impressive total floor area of 2,485 square metres.

Presidency to commercialise State House clinic

Legit.ng recalls that the permanent secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, had said that the State House Medical Centre (SHMC), would be commercialised to offer qualitative and efficient services.

Arabi explained that the commercialisation of the clinic would boost its revenue and augment the appropriation it receives from the government in the quest for a better qualitative service.

"The Centre is the only health centre in Abuja where patients are not required to pay any dime before consultation. ‘In other government hospitals in Abuja, patients are required to pay for consultation, treatment, laboratory tests and others but that has not been the case with the State House Medical Centre," he said.

