Reports have confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari only made two trips abroad on medical grounds for 2022

President made his first trip to London for a medical check-up on Sunday, March 6 in the last month of the first quarter of the year

His next trip on medical grounds did not happen until Monday, October 31 of the last day in the first month of the last quarter of the year

President Muhammadu will be wrapping up his tenure in a couple of months. His stay in office as Nigeria's fifth democratically elected President has been filled with a lot of controversies both in and out of the country.

The year 2022 marks President Buhari's penultimate year as the number one administrative authority in the country and it has been filled with a lot of highs and lows.

President Muhammadu Buhari only travelled twice on medical grounds for the year 2022. Photo: Garba Shehu

However, one of the most talked about topics in the country is the number of times the president goes on foreign trips.

Many political enthusiasts and pundits have at one point in time criticised him mostly for his foreign trips.

The President has been accused on several occasions of prioritising foreign trips over pressing national issues that require the attention of the number one citizen of the country.

Popular activist and the executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani once described President Buhari's foreign trips as “unprecedented.”

Rafsanjani in a Daily Trust article was quoted saying:

“By and large, President Buhari has merely abandoned governance at home and is fixated with foreign travels."

In this short piece Legit.ng will not be highlighting all of President Buhari's foreign trips for the year 2020 but will be taking you through all his trips abroad for the year based on medical grounds.

Below is the number of times President Buhari travelled on medical grounds.

1. Medical trip to London (March 6, 2022)

President Buhari's first trip abroad for medical treatment in 2022 came in the last month of the first quarter of the year.

Exactly Sunday, March 6, Channels TV reported that President Buhari jetted off to the United Kingdom on medical grounds.

While on the verge of jetting off to London, President Buhari revealed to journalists that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would take over the helms of affairs.

2. Medical trip to London (October 31, 2022)

President Buhari's second and final foreign trip for medical check-ups was announced on Monday, October 31.

This must have been perfect timing as it came in the first month of the last quarter of the year, slightly different from when his first trip came in the last month of the first quarter of the year.

However, his departure to London was made known to the press through his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Exactly two weeks later, several media reports announced his return from London on Sunday, November 13.

