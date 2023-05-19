The Nigerian military is not giving terrorist groups any breathing space in the southeast region of the country

Troops have continued to invade camps of the outlawed groups in order to foster peace in all parts of the region

In the latest raids by soldiers, two camps located in Ebonyi and Abia states were destroyed and some gunmen killed

Defence Headquarters - Nigerian troops under Operation Udo Ka in the southeast region have raided Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) terrorist camps in Ebonyi and Abia states.

While the IPOB camp in Ebonyi is located in Mpu village in Ivo local government area, that of Abia is located in Ohafia local government area.

Major-General Danmadami said several gunmen were killed during the raids. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

During the raid at the IPOB camp in Ebonyi state, troops arrested five suspects according to Major General Musa Danmadami, Director of Defence Media Operations, at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Thursday, May 18.

Major General Musa Danmadami said on the same day, troops, while on patrol, made contact with suspected terrorists who mounted a roadblock along Ishiagu-Agwu road in the area.

He added that:

''On sighting troops, the terrorists opened fire, and following a firefight, troops neutralized one of the terrorists while the other fled into the bush with gun shorts wound.''

He further that during the same period, soldiers responded to kidnappers attacking motorists in Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu state.

He said the kidnappers fled into the bush with the kidnapped victims after sighting the troops.

However, he revealed that the troops pursued the criminals and rescued the four kidnapped civilians they had abducted earlier.

At the raid carried out in an IPOB hideout in Ohafia local government area of Abia state, the senior officer said troops arrested an IPOB member on the Nigerian Military security watch list.

He added that all recovered items from the camps, apprehended suspects, and rescued civilians had been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for profiling and further action.

He urged Nigerians to continue supporting members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies in conducting various operations across the country.

A one-minute silence was also observed for military personnel and Nigerians who lost their lives during the period under review.

Troops raid ESN hideouts in southeast, neutralize fighters, arrest suspects

Recall that on Friday, April 14, troops responded to an intelligence report of suspected terrorists movement in 4 vehicles through Akokwa, Arondizuogu community in Ideato North local government area of Imo state and laid ambush for the criminals.

At that period, operational activities were also carried out at Ukpor community in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

The activities also extended to the Nimbo community in nearby Enugu state.

May 29: Nigerian Military warns interim government plotters

Earlier, the military described those plotting interim national government in the country as mischievous.

The military high command warned that the proponents of such unconstitutional ventures and ideas to stop forthwith.

According to Major General Danmadami, the Independent National Electoral Commission had conducted elections and declared a president-elect which the military recognises.

