Ogbaru, Anambra state - The Anambra state police command has said that no citizen of the United States of America (USA) was among the seven persons murdered when America's consulate convoy was attacked on Tuesday, May 16.

Legit ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon noted that the attack occurred along Atani/Osamela, in Ogbaru local government area of the state.

Five male officials of the US consulate and four armed mobile police were killed on Tuesday, May 17, in Anambra state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

According to This Day Newspaper, speaking on Thursday, May 18, during a press conference in Awka, the state capital, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Anambra state, Echeng Echeng, said the causalities include Jefferson Obayuwane (RTD DSS personnel), Sunday Prince Ubong, Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila, and Avwuvie Kaye Monday.

Others are Bukar Kabuiki (Police), Emmanuel Lukpata (Police), Friday Morgan Police), and Adamu Andrew (Police).

Echeng said:

"Investigation conducted by the command, following the incident, revealed that five male officials of the USA consulate and four armed mobile police escorted from Lagos on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru LGA were travelling in a convoy of two vehicles, when they suddenly came under attack by armed men, who targeted them with gunfire and set their vehicles ablaze."

The police boss added:

"Regrettably, 7 persons, including three of the consulate officials and 4 mobile police escorts were murdered during the attack, while two other officials of the consulate are yet to be found. No USA citizen was among the casualties."

Furthermore, the CP revealed that two persons have been arrested in connection with the deadly attack.

More on murder of US embassy officials

Police sources said the attack happened at about 3:30 pm.

It was further gathered that the assailants set the deceased bodies and their vehicles on fire after murdering the victims.

The slain officials were on a humanitarian mission and plying through the said area.

US speaks on Anambra horror

