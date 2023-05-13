Retired judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, has said Ike Ekweremadu’s influence would not have counted if tried in Nigeria

Justice Taiwo insisted that no one is above the law, explaining that if the federal lawmaker was charged before a court in Nigeria, he would have been sanctioned too

The legal luminary also expressed his optimism that the judgement will deter others, not only within Ekweremadu’s status but generally, including people from other countries

Ikeja, Lagos State - A retired judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, has said the influence of a former Deputy-Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu would not have counted had he been tried in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, published on Saturday, May 13, Justice Taiwo stressed that the law is no respecter of anyone.

Justice Taiwo says Ekweremadu’s influence and position wouldn’t have counted if tried in Nigeria. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Sentiment and conjecture have no place in law and as a retired judge, I know that we are not meant to be speculative.”

He added:

“If he was charged before a court in Nigeria, where such a law under which he was charged in the UK exists, I do not think his influence would have counted. The law has no respect for anyone.”

Ekweremadu’s organ trafficking case in the UK

After a year-long trial in the United Kingdom (UK), former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice and their doctor were convicted of organ trafficking.

Shortly after Senator Ekweremadu withdrew from the governorship race in Enugu State, the lawmaker and his wife (Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu) were apprehended by men of the London Metropolitan Police.

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the couple were arrested for conspiring to bring a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

By Thursday, March 23, 2023, the verdict was in. The former Deputy Senate President, his wife and their doctor were convicted by the UK court of organ trafficking.

The jury said Ekweremadu, his wife and their doctor criminally conspired to bring the 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney.

However, the lawmaker’s daughter, Sonia, was cleared by the court.

