A popular Nigerian artist, Panshak Henry Zamani (fondly known as Ice Prince) was on Friday, September 2, remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre following his alleged assault and abduction of a police officer.

This was the verdict of a magistrate court sitting in the Ajah area of Lagos after Ice prince was arraigned by the police command in the state.

The ruling came based on a three-count charge of assault, obstructing a policeman from carrying out his statutory duties, and kidnap, Channels TV reports.

Although the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges, Magistrate Taiwo Oyaniyi granted him bail in the sum of N500,000.

He is also expected to present to the court two responsible sureties.

The magistrate ordered his remand until he meets the conditions for the bail.

The case has been adjourned till Wednesday, September 7, for further proceedings

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng