A former minister who served under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in the EFCC net

Sale Mamman was arrested on Wednesday, May 10, and is being interrogated at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja

The former minister was nabbed by the anti-graft agency in connection with an alleged N22 billion fraud

An emerging report by The Cable has it that Sale Mamman, former minister of power, has been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with an alleged N22 billion fraud.

Mamman, who was a minister under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2021, was arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday, May 10, and is being detained at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

Sale Mamman lands EFCC net over alleged involvement in N22 billion fraud. Photo credit: @thecableindex

Why Mamman was arrested and detained, details emerge

The arrest is connected to investigations into alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects.

Mamman is accused of conspiring with staffs of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects to divert N22 billion and share among themselves.

The investigations uncovered properties in Nigeria and overseas allegedly linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and dollars have reportedly been recovered.

