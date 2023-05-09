FCT, Abuja - The outgoing President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, said he did not endorse Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi and other candidates at the presidential primary of the APC because he did not prefer any of them to the other.

As reported by Vanguard, President Buhari says his antecedents had taught him a lesson following his several attempts to become President.

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to accept the outcome of the 2023 general election. Photo Credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

President Buhari said he “contested the presidential election three times and ended up at the Supreme Court without success, only to succeed the fourth time through a democratic process.”

He revealed this while speaking in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, for the 2023 Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial lecture organised by the Nasarawa State government in partnership with Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

The President was ably represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

President, during his speech, Buhari urged Nigerians to keep calm and accept the outcome of the just concluded 2023 general elections.

He called for peace and stability while urging aggrieved candidates not to instigate violence and chaos among people but to seek redress in court through statutory and legal processes.

He said Ahmadu Bello was committed to Nigeria's unity, peace and progress and stood for it till his death.

The President implored Nigerians to embrace his selfless service and the legacies he left behind.

